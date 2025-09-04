Teachers should eat midday meals along with students: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has asked the state government why, in government schools, at least one teacher should not have midday meals along with the students. The bench observed that if teachers joined the students during lunch, it could encourage the serving of clean, safe, and quality food.

The court further directed the government to explain what measures are being taken in government, gurukul, and residential schools to ensure that meals are supplied as per prescribed standards. It also sought details of the daily menu served to schoolchildren and adjourned the hearing to September 19.

The case came up for hearing before Chief Justice Alok Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin on Wednesday, September 3, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner K Akhil Sriguruteja.

PIL challenges lack of proper facilities in schools

The PIL, represented by advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, challenged the lack of proper facilities for students in schools, in violation of guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

During the arguments, the petitioner’s counsel highlighted that the government often claims in official records and in court that the scheme is being properly implemented, but the situation on the ground is very different.

He pointed out a disturbing incident where 111 girl students fell ill after consuming contaminated food at one school.

Responding on behalf of the state, Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan said that the government had initiated steps to ensure quality meals.

Also Read Telangana HC displeased over alleged adulteration of aviation fuel

He added, “Unfortunately, some untoward incidents did happen. At one place, due to excess spice in the food, 111 girls fell sick. The cook responsible was removed, and a committee with government representatives has been set up to monitor the mid-day meal scheme.”

One teacher should sit and eat with students every day: Bench

At this stage, the bench suggested that one teacher should sit and eat with the students every day. Chief Justice Singh observed, “Involving students in small cooking-related tasks was the practice earlier. Such participation fosters a sense of respect among students towards those who prepare their food. This is just my personal opinion.”

However, the AAG expressed a concern that if students are made to assist in cooking-related work, it might invite criticism that children are being used as child labour.