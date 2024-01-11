Cyberabad police seizes 8 kgs of ganja chocolates, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The special operation team of Cyberabad police seized 8 kgs of ganja chocolate packets during a raid in pan shops and grocery shops in Kothur on Thursday.

The special investigation team conducted the raid based on a tip-off. Three persons have been arrested in the case.

According to the deputy commissioner of police, Shamshabad, the ganja was transported from Odisha. The accused would lace the drug with chocolates and sell it to customers.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.