Cyberabad police suspend head constable for ignoring Dial-100 call

The calls were made after two cars collided near the mall around midnight.

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Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh has suspended a head constable attached to Raidurgam police station for allegedly failing to act on an emergency Dial-100 complaint, days after a road accident near IKEA in Gachibowli went unattended.

The action was taken against Head Constable Syed Younus (HC-661), who was in charge of handling emergency calls on the night of August 1, when two cars collided near the mall around midnight. The victim of the crash called Dial-100 twice seeking police assistance at the accident site, according to officials.

Instead of dispatching help or visiting the spot, Younus allegedly closed both complaints, citing “caller nuisance” as the reason, without verifying the incident on the ground.

Subhan Bakery

The lapse came to light during a review by senior officers, who found that the emergency calls had been shut without any field response. Taking serious note of the negligence, the Cyberabad CP ordered Younus’s immediate suspension.

An order issued by the Commissioner’s office said the suspension will remain in force until the departmental inquiry into the matter is completed.

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