Cyberabad Police transfer 55 inspectors in major reshuffle

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has transferred and posted 55 Inspectors of Police (Civil) across police stations and specialised wings on administrative grounds.

The transfer orders, issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police on July 16, 2026, take immediate effect.

Among the transfers, K.V. Subba Rao, who was serving as SHO of Kukatpally, has been posted as SHO, Madhapur, while D. Swamy Goud, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed SHO, Kukatpally. T. Bhoopathi has been moved from DI, Raidurgam, to SHO, Raidurgam, while G. Prashanth has been transferred from SHO, Miyapur Traffic Police Station, to SHO, Balanagar. K. Saidulu, who was in the VR Cyberabad unit, has been posted as SHO, Gachibowli, and D. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has been appointed SHO, Narsingi.

Police stations part of reshuffle

The reshuffle covers police stations including Madhapur, Kukatpally, Raidurgam, Miyapur, KPHB, Allapur, Gachibowli, Narsingi, Kollur, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Ameenpur, Jagadgirigutta, Medchal, Dundigal, Jeedimetla, Suraram and Bachupally.

It also includes transfers to specialised wings such as the Crime Branch (CCS), Special Operations Team (SOT), Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Cyber Crimes, IT Cell, Traffic Police, CCRB, PSIOC, WPS IT Corridor, CTC and the 4C & SMC wing.

The order directs all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) concerned to implement the transfers immediately and report the dates of relief and joining to the Commissioner’s office.