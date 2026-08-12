Cyberabad traffic police, IT firms target corridor congestion

Cyberabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) held a collaborative meeting with stakeholder departments, IT representatives, Cyberabad Traffic and police on Wednesday, August 12, to underscore the need for community-driven mobility solutions in keeping with the region’s economic growth.

The session was led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunpreet Singh. Highlighting the expansion of the IT corridor, the session focused on preventive strategies to avert severe urban congestion and ensure safe commuting for citizens.

Holding bays and carpooling

Empty commercial cabs and autos idling on public carriageways at office gates cause bottlenecks. Hence, the meeting decided that IT parks and corporate management must allocate temporary holding bays on their premises to handle employee drop-offs and pick-ups.

Another suggestion was for corporates to put in place carpooling frameworks to counteract the strain caused by single-occupancy vehicles and luxury cars. They could also incentivise shared commuting through priority parking allocations.

The meeting also recommended the adoption of zone-wise or time-staggered logout and login windows. This would effectively flatten the peak-hour traffic spikes.

The police reiterated the success of the ‘Green Marshals’ initiative and urged corporate campuses to train and deploy internal security personnel to manage front-gate discipline.

The meeting concluded with the assurance that regular follow-up reviews will be done to track the implementation of these collaborative measures.

