Cyberabad Traffic Police, SCSC certify road safety volunteers

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police, in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), held a Traffic Volunteers Certification Programme on Wednesday, September 9, to felicitate and certify citizen traffic volunteers helping with on-ground traffic regulation.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, Sunpreet Singh, Additional DCP Traffic (Admin) G. Narender, SCSC Traffic Forum Joint Secretary Rajesh Balaraju, SCSC Director Rashmi, SCSC Traffic Manager Mahesh, and Sathvik, alongside traffic officers and active volunteers, attended the event.

Addressing the volunteers, Sunpreet Singh observed that rapid vehicular influx and urban expansion are inevitable features of economic development, and tackling everyday congestion requires strong public-police collaboration.

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Commending the certified volunteers, he urged the community and SCSC leadership to motivate and induct more citizens to volunteer during peak commute hours.

During the interactive session, volunteers and SCSC representatives raised critical field issues, such as road surface degradation and potholes, poor traffic clearance, and rash driving by commercial bike-taxi aggregators unfamiliar with local road safety protocols.

Singh assured them that multi-agency liaison with municipal corporations, revenue authorities, Telangana State Infrastructure Industrial Corporation, and Industrial Area Local Authority is underway to expedite road engineering repairs.