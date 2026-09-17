Cyberabad: WFH, online classes urged amid Ganesh immersions

Cyberabad Police held a virtual meeting with heads of IT companies and educational institutions within the commissionerate.

Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published:
Ganesh Immersion amid rains
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Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police have called on IT companies and educational institutions in the commissionerate to allow staggered early logouts, promote work from home and shift to online classes, in view of heavy rainfall forecast to coincide with Ganesh immersion processions between September 18 and 25.

Cyberabad Commissioner M Ramesh, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Sunpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Traffic), the Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Additional Deputy CP (Traffic) held a meeting on Thursday, September 17, to discuss the city’s weather conditions for the period, based on intermittent and moderate to heavy rainfall forecast by local weather enthusiast Telangana Weatherman.

Companies asked to allow early logouts from 2 pm

Following the discussion, Cyberabad Police held a virtual meeting with heads of IT companies and educational institutions within the commissionerate, directing them to prioritise the safety and convenience of employees and students during the period.

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Companies were requested to allow staggered early logouts and promote work from home from 2 pm between September 18 and 25, with police saying the move was aimed at minimising travel-related risks and easing pressure on road infrastructure.

Schools and other educational institutions were urged to shift to online classes during the heavy rain forecast and the Ganesh immersion processions, to minimise inconvenience for students and ensure the smooth operation of essential services.

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Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published:

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Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim is a journalist with The Siasat Daily, specialising in the coverage of hate crime.
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