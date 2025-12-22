Cybercrime dips 19 pc in Rachakonda; Rs 40 crore refunded

Hyderabad: As many as 3,734 cybercrime cases were reported in the Rachakonda commissionerate this year, compared to 4,618 in 2024, indicating a 19 per cent dip, the Telangana police said in its annual 2025 crime statistics report for the commissionerate released on Monday, December 22.

The report said Rs 40.10 crore has been refunded to the victims. Investment fraud registered the largest number of cases at 1,512, followed by part-time job fraud at 1,215 and unauthorised transactions at 216.

As many as 96 cases were registered under Android Package Kit (APK) file fraud. This involves installing malicious files (that look like real apps) from unofficial sources, often through WhatsApp messages, SMSes or links, where users compromise their phone and lose sensitive data and financial information.

Recently, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) issued an alert against Chrome Attack and WhatsApp Ghost Pairing, which mostly takes place by downloading these files.

Fourty-three cases of digital arrest, an emerging form of cybercrime, were also registered.

The report showed 137 cases of job fraud, where unemployed youth are lured to pay large sums of money under the pretext of a stable financial life, were registered.

There were also 122 cases of fake customer care fraud, 125 cases of by loan fraud, 31 business fraud, and 237 cases of credit card, advertisement, OLX and matrimonial scams.

The report also mentioned that 41 Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrants were executed. These are issued by a court order to legally transfer a judicially remanded accused for one case to another city or court for trial or investigation in a different case.

Also, 92 individuals were arrested or served notice for different cases, the report stated.

Cybercrime has been a morden-day menance with several people losing large sums of money, sometimes up to crores. This year, the Rachakonda commissionerate conducted 955 awareness programmes and reported over 1 lakh attendees.