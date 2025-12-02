Cybercrime in Telangana dips 8pc, TGCSB launches awareness drive

Hyderabad: To prevent frequent cyber fraud and create citizen awareness, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), on Tuesday, launched a six-week cyber awareness campaign, “Fraud Ka Full Stop.”

Speaking on the occasion, TGCSB director Shikha Goel said that “Fraud Ka Full Stop” combines physical outreach and digital engagement. “The programe focuses on specific cyber fraud themes each week, covering 1930 reporting, digital arrest, investment scams, hacking threats, identity theft and women and child safety,” she said.

The campaign includes workshops and seminars, school and college awareness programs, flash mobs, cyber safety walks, rallies, posters, paintings and short-video competitions, street plays, pledge drives and social media challenges, live online interactions and daily safety tips and jingles played at major junctions, markets, railway stations and RTC bus stands

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Telangana has one of India’s most robust, data-driven cybercrime response systems. “Since its existence, TGCSB has handled 2.44 lakh NCRP complaints, registered 58,244 FIRs and facilitated refunds of over Rs. 350 crore to victims of cyber fraud,” she said at the ICCC Auditorium, Hyderabad.

She noted that while India reported a 29 percent rise in cybercrime, Telangana saw an 8 percent decline. “The financial losses reduced by 30 percent as compared to 6 percent nationally,” she said.

This improvement was attributed to systemic reforms such as upgrading the 1930 helpline, strengthening the Put on Hold mechanism, and building a model refund system in collaboration with the Telangana High Court.

Telangana DGP, B Shivadhar Reddy, who was the chief guest, stressed that cybercrime must be treated as a core policing priority across all units. He said that awareness programmes must be conducted at every level. He emphasised the importance of educating citizens about major modus operandi such as digital arrest, investment fraud, impersonation, OTP-based frauds, loan app harassment and social media extortion.

The event also marked the launch of SPARC Cyber Clubs (Student Program for Awareness and Responsible Cyberspace) in schools and colleges, enabling students to act as cyber ambassadors, and SBI Cyber Defenders to strengthen preventive awareness among banking staff and vulnerable customer groups.

A minimum of 5 lakh citizens will be directly reached through physical events, with many more engaged through radio, newspapers, television and digital platforms as part of the program.