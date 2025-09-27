Cybercriminal poses as MD, scams accounts manager of Rs 25 lakh

Hyderabad: An accounts manager of a private firm was cheated of Rs 25 lakh after fraudsters impersonated his company’s managing director (MD) on WhatsApp, leading to illegal fund transfer.

According to the Hyderabad cybercrime unit (CCCU), the victim received a WhatsApp message on September 24 from an unknown number. The sender claimed to be the firm’s MD. Believing it to be genuine, he shared a screenshot of company funds worth Rs 28 lakh.

The fraudster instructed him to make a NEFT transfer of Rs 25 lakh and later demanded an additional Rs 40 lakh. The victim grew suspicious and contacted the real MD, only to realise he was duped.

Police have warned citizens to be cautious of WhatsApp impersonation scams and urged them to verify such messages before responding.