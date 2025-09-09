Cycle to make your own fresh juice in this Hyderabad cafe

Hyderabad sees several unique cafes opening up all year round, each bringing its own twist to the city’s vibrant food culture. From aesthetic hangouts to concept-driven spaces, the cafe scene here never fails to surprise. One of the quirkiest experiences you will find is a spot that makes you cycle to blend a refreshing glass of juice, turning a simple drink into a fun, interactive moment.

Siasat.com explores this innovative concept at the 3 Bears Cafe that combines fitness with flavour.

Pedal-powered juicing

The star attraction at 3 Bears Cafe is its pedal-powered juicing station, a concept that turns a simple beverage into an engaging activity. Here’s how it works: guests hop onto a stationary bicycle that is mechanically connected to a blender. As you pedal, the blender starts whirring, mixing the fresh fruits or ingredients you’ve selected into a perfectly blended juice or smoothie.

The cafe offers a wide range of fresh ingredients, from classic fruits like mango, apple, and banana to seasonal specials and milkshakes. You can customise your drink to your taste, adjusting sweetness, fruit combinations, and even adding toppings. Not only does this concept make the drink-making process enjoyable, but it also provides a light workout while waiting for your beverage.

What more?

While the pedal-powered juicing station steals the spotlight, 3 Bears Cafe offers much more than just interactive drinks. It also features art stations for creatives, play area for kids, reading nooks for bibliophiles and an expansive menu for foodies.

Location- Financial District, Nanakramguda

Pricing- Rs. 800 – Rs. 1000 for two

Are you willing to cycle your way to fresh juice? Comment below.