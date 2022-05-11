Cyclone Asani: Andhra administration warns people against venturing into sea

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 11th May 2022 4:09 pm IST
Cyclone Asani (Photo: IANS Twitter)

Krishna: The Collector of Andhra’s Krishna district, Ranjith Bhasha on Wednesday warned people not to venture into the sea while informing heavy rain is expected due to Cyclone Asani.

“Cyclone is going to hit between Vishakapatnam and Kakinada. Heavy rains are expected. Wind speeds can go up to 80kmph. People in low-lying areas are alerted. All are advised to not go to sea. Control rooms have been set up in the collectorate, RTO offices and Mandal offices,” Ranjith Bhasha, the district collector said.

Parts of the Kakinada district were lashed by rain on Wednesday morning.

MS Education Academy

Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra’s Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu’s Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning. Air Asia also cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from New Delhi, said Airport Director of Visakhapatnam, K Srinivasa Rao.

While, as many as 17 domestic flights were cancelled at Chennai airport for the second day today due to the cyclone. A total of 17 flights have been cancelled so far this morning, including 6 from Visakhapatnam, 4 from Hyderabad, 2 from Hyderabad, 2 from Rajahmundry and 1 each from Bangalore, Jaipur and Kolkata, as per the Chennai Airport Authority.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button