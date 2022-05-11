Cyclone Asani: UAE embassy in India urges citizens to be cautious

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th May 2022 2:35 pm IST
Cyclone Asani: UAE embassy in India urged citizens to be cautious
Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy in New Delhi has issued advisory warning citizens in India to be cautious of the approaching cyclone Asani in several parts of India.

The embassy has urged UAE citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities.

On Tuesday, the embassy took to Twitter to warn citizens and wrote, “Exercise caution with the approach of Cyclone Asani, from Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – to May 13, 2022.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Asani’ weakens into cyclonic storm, advances towards Andhra coast

In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Cyclone Asani emerged in the Bay of Bengal area and is moving towards the eastern coast of India.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal has hit flight operations with several airlines canceling flights in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Tuesday.

The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha with the probability of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ recurving.

Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals, and departures, citing bad weather.

Here are the effects of Cyclone Asani

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button