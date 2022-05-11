Cyclone Asani: UAE embassy in India urges citizens to be cautious

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy in New Delhi has issued advisory warning citizens in India to be cautious of the approaching cyclone Asani in several parts of India.

The embassy has urged UAE citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities.

On Tuesday, the embassy took to Twitter to warn citizens and wrote, “Exercise caution with the approach of Cyclone Asani, from Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – to May 13, 2022.”

In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

ونؤكد ضرورة اتباع تعليمات السلامة الصادرة عن السلطات الهندية والتواصل مع السفارة في حالات الطوارئ على الرقم 0097180024 أو 0097180044444 والتسجيل في خدمة تواجدي.

2/2 pic.twitter.com/dG7vBPO90J — UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) May 10, 2022

Cyclone Asani emerged in the Bay of Bengal area and is moving towards the eastern coast of India.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal has hit flight operations with several airlines canceling flights in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Tuesday.

The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha with the probability of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ recurving.

Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals, and departures, citing bad weather.

Here are the effects of Cyclone Asani

Due to effects of #CycloneAsani it is moderately raining continuously since early morning here in Kadthala, Udupi.



We have seen cloudy day with many small showers throughout yesterday. #Asani #Asanicyclone — Adarsh P Cherugad🇮🇳 (@AdarshPCherugad) May 11, 2022

The most intriguing part is despite such severe storm in our neighborhood,in Hyderabad it's warm, sultry and humidity at its peak.

Rainfall never came with such horrible experience.#climate #AsaniCyclone — Mehnaz Amjad (@Mehnaz_Amjad) May 11, 2022

We're back on the Road!

Moisture Incursion happening in many places over West Bengal due to the out band of #CycloneAsani

So we decided to hit the road to get some view of it!

.#AsaniCyclone @KolCloudChasers @OdishaWeather7 @Rajani_Weather pic.twitter.com/w2eHxCieaS — Chirasree Chakraborty (@Chirasree) May 11, 2022