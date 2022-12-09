Cyclone Mandous effect: Hyderabad may experience light rain

Hyderabad: Cyclone Mandous the Northeast Monsoon rising from the bay of Bengal is likely to cause light rainfall in Hyderabad between December 10-12.

As per a report from the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone will move northwestwards to North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. Areas including Serilingampally, Charminar, and Ramachandrapuram may experience slight drizzles.

While areas including LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Amberpet, Uppal, Alwal, Secunderabad, and Kukatpally. are likely to experience light rains.

The minimum temperature in Hyderabad decreased to 14.2 degrees celsius on Friday. Secunderabad recorded the lowest temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar (12.6 degrees Celsius) and Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru (12.8 degrees Celsius).

Other areas which recorded a drop in minimum temperatures were Chandanagar, Quthbullapur, Alwal, Kapra, LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Serilingampally.

Similar was the situation in other parts of Telangana, with minimum temperatures recording several notches below normal. In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, Kamareddy witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangareddy (6.6 degrees Celsius), Adilabad (7.0 degree Celsius), and Medak (8.0 degrees Celsius).

Light rains are predicted in some parts of the state, while moderate downpours will hit Nalgonda on Saturday.