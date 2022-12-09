Muslims can grab 4 percent reservation under BC-E, 10 percent under EWS

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission is a body created by the Constitution of India to select eligible applicants for various civil service jobs in the state of Telangana. The recruitment process has started on more than 80000 vacancies under various departments in Telangana. TSPSC issues recruitment notifications of vacancies under Group I, II and IV from time to time.

However, there is no special arrangement made at official or non-official level to guide Muslim candidates on the issue of reservation. Muslims can get 4% reservation under BC-E category and apart from sections which are not included in 4% category, can get jobs under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Muslim aspirants have to obtain BC-E and EWS certificates on their own. BC-E category includes most of sects of Muslims while Syed, Pathan, Moghal and others who are not included in the BC-E category can obtain EWS certificates from MeeSeva centers. Candidates are advised to obtain certificates from MeeSeva in advance to help in appearing in the examinations. Under EWS category, 10% reservation will be provided.

Telangana Public Service Commission has released notification of 9168 vacancies covering 25 different departments. Among these 191 vacancies have been included under minority welfare.

The Public Service Commission has announced to publish a detailed notification on its website on December 23, which will mention all the eligibility criteria required as well as the details of the vacancies.

Written examinations can be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. A large-scale recruitment process has started in the state but there are no concrete measures for the guidance of minority candidates. Only study material was prepared in Urdu language by Minority Welfare Department.

The government has decided to hold Public Service Commission and other recruitment exams in Urdu language for the first time. The provision of material as well as qualified and expert faculties should be arranged for the preparation and guidance of Muslim candidates.

By availing this opportunity more and more minority candidates can get recruited through outstanding performance in mother tongue. It is surprising that the Minority Welfare Department and Minority Voluntary Organizations are not active in this regard, while preparation for SC, ST and BC candidates have already started.

A large number of minority candidates can be benefited by availing 4% reservations under BCE and 10% under EWS. If the number of candidates writing the exam in Urdu remains low, then the government will not continue the facility of exams in Urdu for future recruitments.