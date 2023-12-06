Cyclone Michaung: Six die after heavy rainfall in Chennai

Chennai: As of now, six deaths have been reported in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction given the Michaung cyclone, reported Chennai police.

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Chennai, and rescue workers have been deployed to evacuate residents from affected areas. Arumbakkam area of Chennai remains waterlogged following heavy rainfall.

Green Corridors of Airport to Anna Salai and ECR are maintained and advised for emergency travel. Other roads have waterlogging of at least 1 foot. Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to water release from the Puzhal Lake.

DDRT Teams are working with the Government and Highways Department to clear major water logging areas.

“A total of 225 people were rescued from Ganesapuram, Slaterpuram, and Shanmuga Street in the Santhome area. 15 people were rescued from Anbu Nagar. 6 people, including two senior citizens and two children, were rescued from their flooded home in West Mambalam. 8 people, including a woman, were rescued from Ram Nagar and sent to a shelter. 4 people were rescued from Anna Nagar,” stated the Chennai Police release.

According to ChennaiPolice, 8 people were rescued from Canal Street, Marina, and sent to a community hall. 250 people were rescued from Anna Sathya Nagar and sent to a relief center.

Twenty-two passengers, including two women, were rescued from a bus that got stuck in the rain and sent to a school.

Sixty people were rescued from Bethel Nagar and taken to schools and a government building. Fifty people were rescued from Mettukuppam. Thirty people were rescued from Nehru Nagar. Two families were rescued from collapsed houses in Triplicane.

The fire department captured a 14-foot-long King Cobra that had entered a residential area in Bhagavathipuram village. It was handed over to the forest department.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

The letter will be given to PM Modi in person by DMK MP TR Baalu in Delhi. Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone-affected areas on Wednesday morning.

In the late hours of Tuesday, CM Stalin posted on X and said that the entire government machinery has been working hard to remove the effects of Cyclone Michaung.

“The entire government machinery, such as ministers, officials, police, sanitation workers, and corporation workers are working hard to quickly remove the effects of the Cyclone Michaung calamity that surrounds us. I request that many more comrades should immediately join hands with the relief work along with the members of the club who are helping in the field. Members of the affected areas come quickly!” CM Stalin said on X.

Earlier, on Tuesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government is much more prepared to deal with the situation than in 2015, when incessant rains caused flooding in Chennai, causing loss of lives and property damage.

“In the last two days, we had more than 33 cm of rainfall, which is much more than what we had in 2015. However, the government was better equipped to deal with the situation this time. Many people have been evacuated (from low-lying areas) and moved to (relief) shelters,” Kanimozhi told ANI on Tuesday.

“As many as 411 relief shelters have already been arranged. Water has also been pumped out of most of the areas and power has been restored to more than 60-70 per cent of the houses,” the DMK MP added.

Meanwhile, Deep Depression a remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Michaung,” weakened into a depression over Northeast Telangana, the IMD said.