Cyclone Montha: Know story behind the name

Hyderabad: As rains lashed the city following cyclone ‘Montha’, citizens are confused over the strange name, many assuming it means something dangerous.

Actually, the name Montha means fragrant flower or beautiful flower in the Thai language. The name was given by Thailand.

The cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are given names from a predetermined list submitted by countries in the region. The name Montha was suggested by Thailand, one of the 13 member countries that contribute to naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region. Thailand, like other countries, chose names drawn from its language and cultural identity to represent its contribution to the shared regional list.

As a protocol, the cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are named by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC), New Delhi, operated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) under the supervision of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Several countries contributing names for cyclones in this region are Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Every country submits a list of 13 names. Together, they form a pool of 169 names. When a new cyclone forms, IMD picks the next name on the list.

This naming system was introduced to make storm communication easier for the public, governments, and media. Instead of technical coordinates or storm numbers, names like Titli, Fani, Mocha, and now Montha are easier to recall, track, and issue warnings about. The name once used will not be repeated.

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters, where rising heat and moisture create a spiraling low-pressure system. As they strengthen, these storms are steered by prevailing wind patterns — especially the trade winds and the steering flow of the atmosphere.