Cyclone Tej: UAE embassy in Muscat urges citizens to stay cautious

Cyclone 'Tej', brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) on Sunday

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd October 2023 2:55 pm IST
Cyclone Tej: UAE embassy in Muscat urges citizens to be cautious
Photo: X

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has issued a warning to its citizens to be cautious of the approaching tropical cyclone Tej.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Taking to X on Sunday, October 22, UAE embassy in Muscat urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the Oman authorities.

Also Read
Cyclone Tej expected to transform into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm today: IMD

However, in case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

MS Education Academy

Oman has closed public and private schools until Tuesday, October 24 due to extreme weather conditions and fears for student safety.

Oman’s Salalah port will be temporarily shut down starting from Sunday 5 pm.

About cyclone Tej

Cyclone ‘Tej’, brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday.

It is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah, Yemen and Salalah, Oman.

India has named the Cyclone ‘Tej’ following the standard formula for naming cyclones.

In a statement issued, Oman Meteorological said, “Tropical cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea has developed into a third-degree cyclone.”

Cyclone Tej is currently situated at 12.03 degrees North latitude and 55.33 degrees East longitude, approximately 500 kilometers from the coasts of Oman.

The wind speed around the center is 96-112 knots, with the nearest rainy cloud mass approximately 280 kilometers away in the Willayat of Sadah.

Taking to X, the weather office posted, “”VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct.”

The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala on October 23 and 24, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 24.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd October 2023 2:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button