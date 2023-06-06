Cyclonic storm: IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Arabian Sea

Mumbai: In light of the depression in the Arabian Sea, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning to fishermen not to venture into areas that may be affected.

The weather department in a tweet said that squally winds of 45-55 kmph speed and gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over northeast Arabian Sea and off north Gujarat coast and warned fishermen not to venture into the sea.

“The depression is 1,000-1,100 km away from our coast, so at present, the impact of that depression on our coast is less. As the cyclone moves further, it is likely to go north and that time, we will be able to see the impact that it can have on our coast,” said Sunil Kamble, the head of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai told PTI.

Considering the depression, alerts and warnings have been issued to the fishermen and shipping agencies, he said.

“At present, the wind speed may be more than 50 knots due to the depression, but above this, it can be dangerous for fishermen. The warning will be in place till the cyclone in the Arabian Sea abates,” the official said.

In a bulletin, the Met office said the depression lay about 950 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,100 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1,190 km south of Porbandar and 1,490 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, at 8.30 am.

The IMD had on Monday said the formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification is expected to critically influence the advance of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast.

The weather department, however, did not give a tentative date for the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala.

“Generally, whenever there is a cyclone, it affects the onset of monsoon. This may cause a delay of about one or two days,” the official said.