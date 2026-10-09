DA case: Rs 9.4 cr assets linked to Civil Supplies official

Hyderabad: The ACB on Friday, October 9, said it took up a Disproportionate Assets case against an official of the Civil Supplies department in Mahabubabad district of Telangana and has identified assets of approximately Rs 9.41 crore during searches conducted at seven places relating to the suspect officer, his relatives and associates.

V Narasimha Rao, Assistant Manager (Technical), Civil Supplies Department, presently working as District Manager (RDO) at Mahabubabad and earlier at the Khammam Collectorate, was caught by the ACB, Khammam Range Unit.

Preliminary searches were conducted, and several immovable properties—open plots, agricultural land, buildings/houses and movable assets—vehicles, household articles, gold and silver ornaments were identified.

The total value of the assets identified so far, as per the document, is approximately Rs 9.41 crore, and the market value of the immovable properties is expected to be much higher than their document/registration value, a release from Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Further verification regarding additional assets is underway, it said.

The ownership, source of acquisition, nature of transactions and source of funds relating to the identified assets are subject to further verification and investigation, the ACB said, adding that the investigation is in progress.