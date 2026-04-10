Dacoit movie review: Hit or flop? Know what people are saying

Hyderabad: Adivi Sesh’s latest film Dacoit released in theatres on April 10, 2026, and early audience reactions are pouring in across social media. The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, stars Mrunal Thakur alongside Sesh, with strong support from Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj.

Strong Opening and Positive Buzz

The film opened with impressive pre-sales and strong overseas numbers. USA premieres crossed 300K dollars, making it one of Adivi Sesh’s best openings. In India, around 100K tickets were sold on BookMyShow before release, with Hyderabad leading the advance bookings.

Actor Nani praised the film and called it a blockbuster theatrical experience. He highlighted the performances, visuals, and music as major strengths.

What Worked for the Audience

Many viewers appreciated the film’s technical quality, including cinematography, background score, and action sequences. The first half received strong praise for its engaging pace and solid buildup. Several viewers also liked the chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts.



The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2026

Some reactions described the film as a good mix of emotion and action, with a gripping second half and impactful climax. Adivi Sesh’s performance stood out, with many calling it one of his best.

Brilliant Movie #Dacoit 👌👌👌👌



Loved the Movie Personally — Daya (@Dayachowdary2) April 10, 2026

@AdiviSesh U prove why u built different from others and The way u are delivering movies is absolutely freaking man. Take a bow for ur hardwork. #Dacoit is brilliant movie justifying the name #OKA PREMA KATHA. #MrunalThakur did fantastic job to her role ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — VIRUSHKA ❤️‍🔥💥 (@Virushka_1001) April 10, 2026

Where the Film Falls Short

Despite the positives, not all reactions were fully favorable. A section of the audience felt the story was predictable and average. Some reviews mentioned that the screenplay works only in parts and lacks consistency.

A few viewers also pointed out technical issues like editing flaws and uneven execution. The climax received mixed responses, with some calling it over the top.

Overall, Dacoit has opened to mixed but slightly positive reactions. While performances, visuals, and music are strong highlights, the story and screenplay may not work for everyone.

Dacoit turns out to be an average film that works as a one-time watch, mainly due to its performances and technical strengths.

For fans of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film is worth a watch, especially for its action and emotional moments.