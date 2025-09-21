Dadasaheb Phalke award for Mohanlal, his net worth stuns fans

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honor in cinema. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the news on September 20, 2025, stating that he will be conferred with the award at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi on September 23. The ministry praised Mohanlal’s unmatched contribution to Indian cinema and his inspiring journey over the decades.

On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.



Prime Minister’s Congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal on social media. He described the actor as a “leading light of Malayalam cinema” and highlighted his excellence across films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Modi noted that Mohanlal’s versatility and dedication to Kerala’s culture have inspired millions.

Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil,… https://t.co/4MWI1oFJsJ pic.twitter.com/P0DkKg1FWL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2025

The announcement sparked joy across social media. Fans called it a “well-deserved recognition” and celebrated Mohanlal as the first Malayalam actor to win the award. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also congratulated him, noting how his work has carried Kerala’s culture to audiences worldwide.

Mohanlal’s Net Worth and Lifestyle

Mohanlal is currently the highest-paid Malayalam actor, charging between Rs. 20 to 25 crore per film. According to reports, his total net worth is around Rs. 427.5 crore. Apart from movies, he has invested in several businesses including a popular restaurant chain, a hospital in Kochi, and a movie theater.

The superstar also owns multiple properties, such as a lavish 9,000 sq. ft. duplex apartment in Kochi and a luxurious villa in Thevara, surrounded by greenery. His collection of luxury cars includes a Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes Benz SLS AMG, Porsche Cayenne, and BMW X5.

Mohanlal’s Journey

Born on May 21, 1960, Mohanlal began his career in 1978 with the film Thiranottam. With more than 360 films to his name, he has delivered classics like Kireedam, Bharatham, Vanaprastham, Pulimurugan, and the Drishyam series. He has received five National Film Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan. Beyond films, he runs the ViswaSanthi Foundation, supporting healthcare and education.