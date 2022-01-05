Daily COVID cases in Telangana may rise to 2 lakh

Hyderabad: Telangana state is likely to witness another wave of COVID-19 and the daily infection may rise to 2 lakh by the third week of January.

As per the IISc-ISI Model that was created by Siva Athreya and Rajesh Sundaresan and the team from Centre for Networked Intelligence, IISc-ISI, Bangalore Centre, the number of cases in Telangana is expected to start dropping in the next half of January and it might touch the lowest mark in the month of February.

Telangana Today quoted researchers saying that the predictions are being made based on the susceptibility that can be affected by past infection, immunity waning etc.

In the worst scenario case, the daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana will be between 2 and 2.3 lakh. It is possible if the population is 100 per cent susceptible.

IISc-ISI model projected that the daily infection will be below 1.5 lakh if the population is 60 per cent susceptible whereas, it will be in the range of 5-10 thousand if there is a 30 per cent susceptible population in the state.

As per the model, the peak in the entire country will reach in the month of February. Later, the daily number of cases is expected to fall till the month of March.

Daily Covid cases in Telangana jumps to 1,052

Meanwhile, in a big surge, Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,052 new Covid-19 and 10 new infections of Omicron.

Greater Hyderabad alone reported 659 new Covid cases while neighbouring districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy logged 116 and 109 cases, respectively.