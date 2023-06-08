Shocking! TOP contestant gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is underway in the exotic locations of Cape Town, South Africa. And now, a shocking revelation has emerged from the sets, leaving fans and viewers astounded. According to insiders, Daisy Shah, one of the highest-paid contestants and a prominent player this season, has been unexpectedly eliminated from the show. Yes, you read that right!

While the news has created a wave of disbelief and surprise, an official confirmation of Daisy’s elimination can only be obtained once the episode airs on television. The revelation has undoubtedly sparked intrigue and anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the upcoming episode to witness the dramatic turn of events.

Rohit Shetty and Daisy Shah (Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah, known for her charismatic on-screen presence, has been reportedly making waves with her fearless attitude and exceptional performance in the daring challenges of KKK 13. Her bonding with other contestants, especially Shiv Thakare, is being loved by the fans a lot.

Her elimination, if confirmed, will undoubtedly be a game-changer in the competition, reshuffling the dynamics and leaving the remaining contestants and audience in a state of suspense.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is known for its thrilling stunts and suspenseful eliminations. Daisy is the fourth contestant to walk out of the show. The other three contestants who got evicted from the show are — Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

What’s your take on Daisy Shah’s elimination? Comment below.

