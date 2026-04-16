Daisy Shah: I was ‘touched inappropriately’ by South director

Hyderabad: The film industry may appear glamorous from the outside, but it often comes with its share of darker realities. Over the years, several actresses have spoken about uncomfortable experiences during their early careers, shedding light on the challenges behind the scenes. The latest to open up is Bollywood actress Daisy Shah.

What Daisy Shah revealed

In a latest interview with Free Press Journal, Daisy recalled a disturbing incident from her early days, where she felt harassed during an audition meeting. Speaking candidly, she shared that the experience took place during an interaction with a filmmaker from the South film industry.

“I was touched badly by one of the filmmakers in South. He had come to Mumbai for casting. We were 6-7 girls who went to meet him. He was meeting each of us individually. But I didn’t like because he touched me and he was holding my hand,” Daisy Shah revealed.

She added, “I’ve always been apprehensive about people touching me. The reason why I don’t get massages is because I don’t like being touched, even by a woman… by a man is a different story altogether. So that just put me off. I told him ‘I will get back to you’ but I never did.”

She chose not to continue with the opportunity and never contacted the filmmaker again.

The actress, however, refrained from revealing the identity of the person involved.

Influencer exposes Tollywood producer

Meanwhile, a similar concern was recently raised by a Telugu influencer based in New York, known as Piku Nemali. She shared her experience online, alleging that while trying to explore opportunities in Tollywood, she was approached by an assistant director who initially seemed professional. However, the situation reportedly turned uncomfortable when she was invited to India under questionable circumstances involving a meeting with a producer at a resort. Sensing inappropriate intentions, she cut off all contact and blocked the individual.

Her claims have sparked conversations online, with many pointing out how such incidents can discourage aspiring actors, especially women, from entering the film industry.

On the work front, Daisy Shah is gearing up for her next project, where she will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled thriller directed by Palash Muchhal, alongside Shreyas Talpade.