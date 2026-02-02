Dalai Lama says Grammy win reflects shared responsibility, not personal achievement

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday said his Grammy Award win was not a personal achievement but a recognition of a shared universal responsibility.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy in the category of best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

He edged out other nominees, including Kathy Garver for Elvis Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Trevor Noah for Into The Uncut Grass, Ketanji Brown Jackson for Lovely One: A Memoir and Fab Morvan for You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli.

Reacting to the prestigious international recognition, the Dalai Lama expressed gratitude and humility, saying he did not view the award as a personal achievement.

“I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility,” the Dalai Lama said.

“I firmly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I am grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely,” he said.