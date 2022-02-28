Dalit activist beaten up, forced to drink urine in MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has booked seven people and arrested two persons for allegedly beating up a Dalit activist and forcing him to drink urine in Gwalior district.

The victim, who has been identified as Shashikant Jatav, is a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

The Police said the incident occurred on February 23, however, it came to light on Sunday after an FIR was lodged which alleged that seven people beat up a Dalit activist brutally and forced the victim to drink urine.

Local police (Gwalior district) said two persons have been arrested and there is a hunt to nab other five accused.

According to the police, Jatav is a local RTI activist and had sought information about mismanagement of funds in Gram Panchayat in Gwalior district. This did not go down well with some people associated with panchayat representative and decided to teach him a lesson.

With severe injuries, the victim was admitted in a local hospital on February 24 and now has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment, police said.

“A case has been registered and a total seven persons have been booked for attempt to murder. They have also been booked under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act,” a senior police official said.