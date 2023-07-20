‘Dalit Bandhu’ for SCs, ‘BC Bandhu’ for BCs; No similar scheme for Muslims

Sara mathews

Government efforts to improve sustainable human development and promote inclusion and stability are complemented and strengthened with better attention to the situation of minorities and with the participation of minorities in such efforts. The marginalisation of ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities has a significant detrimental impact on poverty reduction, democratic governance, environmental sustainability and conflict prevention. – Marginalised Minorities in Development Programming, 2010, UNDP.

So true and yet so far removed from the Muslim community in Telangana which makes for 20 % of the state’s poorest!

KCR announced Dalit Bandhu in 2021

In a strategic political move , Telangana’s Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the ‘Telangana Dalitha Bandhu’ scheme on 16 August 2021 in the Hazurabad Assembly Constituency for the uplift of Scheduled Caste people. Since it is nearly impossible for the oppressed poor to get credit from banks, this scheme aims at providing financial assistance as a grant of Rs. 10 lakhs to a person from a Scheduled Caste family, who is a permanent resident of Telangana ,to establish a suitable income generating scheme. In addition , a Protection Fund will be created to provide assistance to beneficiaries in times of crisis.

The backward castes are also to benefit from another programme called the ‘BC Bandhu ‘ scheme wherein Rs. 1 lakh will be given as a grant , again not linked to banks, to uplift beneficiaries by granting them the opportunity to enhance their skills and occupations by means of this grant. Only one person per family can benefit from this scheme. It is another issue that this scheme has led to infighting within the BRS regarding the selection of beneficiaries.

No similar ‘Muslim Bandhu’

Dalits comprise 15% of Telangana’s population, BCs about 55% and Muslims 12.7%. What about the benefits extended to the Muslim population? There is no such similar ‘Muslim Bandhu’ scheme despite the fact that there is a high risk of poverty among Muslims. Statistics reveal that 70% of Muslims are impoverished with only 18% being educated placing the community behind Dalits, BCs and other minority groups in socio-economic indicators. An iftar party in Ramzan does not compensate for the pangs of hunger that Muslim families experience throughout the year. Shaadi Mubarak is not the be all and end all for the community. It is not enough to facilitate marriages in the community. What is needed is that education, housing and healthcare are easily accessible and affordable. This is possible only through governmental intervention. No NGO or civil society can replace the government in its responsibilities as a state towards its citizens.

Literacy rate among Muslims

It may be argued that literacy rates are higher among Muslims but that does not correlate with education. Much of this literacy comes from the madrasas in which Muslim children enroll. Muslim enrolment in schools is high but students dropout from high school and their presence is lower than other communities in higher education. The reason for this is that young hands are needed to work to contribute to the family’s basic survival. This only deepens the rut and it is a vicious cycle that continues uninterrupted much to the detriment of the community.

The lower economic empowerment of the community is evidenced by the extent of non-ownership of houses and poor living conditions. It may be argued that the Telangana government established TMREIS schools but does that suffice? What about empowering Muslims in matters of their livelihood through similar grants like the Dalit Bandhu? Inadequate political representation of the community has practically put the community “out of mind out of sight” for the BRS state government. Further , an insult added to the injury is that bodies like the State Minorities Commission are toothless under this government. Muslims have no recourse in cases of discrimination and alienation.

The government allotted land for Muslim burial. Perhaps the Hon’ble Chief Minister needs to realise that as much as cemeteries are needed, one has to live through life to finally reach the cemetery. Extend the Bandhu scheme to poor Muslims and make their life worth living!