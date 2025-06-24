Dalit professor sits on floor at AP college after chair removed

A Dalit assistant professor, Dr Ravi, at SV Veterinary University’s Dairy Technology College in Andhra Pradesh, has alleged caste discrimination after the chair in his office was removed, leaving him to work seated on the floor.

He stated that he was on leave on Thursday, and upon returning on Friday, he found his office chair missing. The removal, he alleged, was carried out by associate dean Ravindra Reddy, who had come to test the milk using the department’s existing device.

Images that have since gone viral on social media show Dr Ravi sitting on a white sheet on the floor inside what appears to be his chamber. A computer monitor, keyboard, CPU, and tangled cables lie before him, with papers and a pen holder scattered nearby.

The photos sparked online outrage, with many condemning the incident as “ridiculous” and “disgusting.”

When contacted by Andhra Jyothi, a Telugu-language daily, Dean Nageswara Rao explained that the Associate Dean had told him that “two chairs had been purchased for the DBM department as needed, and since one of them was found in the Dairy Technology department, it was replaced.”

He added that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The YSR Congress Party questioned Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the incident, asking why he was “just watching without taking action” as a Dalit assistant professor was being humiliated.

Social media users slammed the incident as another reminder of India’s entrenched casteism, especially under BJP rule, calling out the irony that “while some want to remove reservations, they do nothing to remove casteism itself.”