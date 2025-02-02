Dalit woman found dead with eyes gauged in Ayodhya, kin suspect gangrape

The disrobed body of 22-year-old Dalit woman was found outside Sahnawa village of Ayodhya on Saturday, February 1.

According to reports, the family claimed her eyes were missing, and the body had deep wounds, fractures, and multiple cuts. They alleged her limbs were tied with ropes. Villagers who draped and transported the body noticed a fractured leg, while her elder sister and two women collapsed upon seeing its horrific condition.

The circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari stated that after receiving a complaint on Friday, police registered a missing report. He added that with the body now recovered, the autopsy report will confirm the veracity of the gang rape allegation.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Faizabad MP tears up, vows to resign if justice is not served

Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad broke down in tears during a press conference on Sunday, February 2 vowing to resign if justice is not served for the Dalit woman who was raped and murdered in Ayodhya.

In a viral video, the Samajwadi Party MP is seen crying as fellow leaders attempt to console him, with one heard saying, “Keep up the fight.”

Awadhesh Prasad further stated “Let me go to Delhi—I will raise this in Lok Sabha and bring it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. If I fail to get justice, I will resign. This is our collective failure. How will history remember us?” said an inconsolable Prasad, adding, “Lord Ram, Mother Sita, where are you?”

यह जघन्य अपराध बेहद दुःखद हैं।



अयोध्या के ग्रामसभा सहनवां, सरदार पटेल वार्ड में 3 दिन से गायब दलित परिवार की बेटी का शव निर्वस्त्र अवस्था में मिला है, उसकी दोनों आँखें फोड़ दी गई हैं उसके साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार हुआ है।



यह सरकार इंसाफ नही कर सकती। pic.twitter.com/aSvI3N74Kl — Awadhesh Prasad (@Awadheshprasad_) February 2, 2025

Netizens calls Faizabad MP ‘crocodile’

The Faizabad MP’s press conference sparked attention across various social media platforms. One netizen questioned, “What have you done? Have you protested to catch the murderer, visited the Dalit’s family, or provided financial help to them?”

Meanwhile, another user on X accused him of “doing drama to gain votes for your son,” pointing out that the horrific crime occurred just days before the By-polls in the Milkipur Assembly segment in Ayodhya, a seat vacated by Prasad after his election to the Lok Sabha.

One user even labelled him a “crocodile.”

Rahul, Priyanka call Dalit girl murder ‘inhuman’

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The inhumanity and brutal murder of a Dalit girl in Ayodhya is heartbreaking and very shameful. If the administration had paid heed to the cry for help of the girl’s family that had been echoing for three days, perhaps her life could have been saved.”

“Another daughter’s life has ended due to this heinous crime. For how long and how many families will have to cry and suffer like this? The anti-Bahujan BJP rule, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is resulting in rising the heinous atrocities, injustices and murders of Dalits,” Gandhi said.

अयोध्या में दलित बेटी के साथ हुई अमानवता और उसकी नृशंस हत्या हृदयविदारक और बहुत शर्मनाक है।



तीन दिनों से गूंजती बच्ची के परिवार के मदद की पुकार पर अगर प्रशासन ने ध्यान दिया होता तो शायद उसके जीवन की रक्षा हो सकती थी। एक और बेटी के जीवन का इस घिनौने अपराध से अंत हो गया। आखिर कब… pic.twitter.com/25SRfkA3a2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government should immediately investigate this crime, get the culprits punished as severely as possible and take strict action against the responsible policemen, Gandhi said.

And please do not harass the victim’s family as usual, he added.

The daughters of the country and the entire Dalit community are looking towards you for justice, Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi said the kind of barbarism that was done to a Dalit girl who had gone to listen to Bhagwat Katha in Ayodhya will send chills down the spine of any human being.

“Such cruel incidents shame the entire humanity. The girl was missing for three days but the police did nothing. In BJP’s Jungle Raj, no one is there to listen to the cries of Dalits, tribals, backward and poor. The UP government has become synonymous with atrocities on Dalits,” she said.

अयोध्या में भागवत कथा सुनने गई एक दलित बच्ची के साथ जिस तरह की बर्बरता हुई, उसे सुनकर किसी भी इंसान की रूह कांप जाए। ऐसी क्रूर घटनाएं समूची मानवता को शर्मसार करती हैं। बच्ची तीन दिन से गायब थी लेकिन पुलिस ने कुछ नहीं किया। भाजपा के जंगलराज में दलितों, आदिवासियों, पिछड़ों और… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 2, 2025

“I demand that strict action be taken against the culprits who committed the atrocities as well as the responsible policemen and officers,” Priyanka Gandhi said.