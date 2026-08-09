Dalit woman raped, murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A young Dalit woman is allegedly raped and murdered by strangulation under the jurisdiction of Neemgaon Police Station, Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh.

Her grief-stricken father said the spot where his daughter’s body was found shows the gravity of the crime. “The way things were at the spot, one can understand what happened to my daughter,” he said.

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A case was registered and the police are looking into closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, forensic analysis while they await the postmortem report.

Police have launched a large-scale investigation, though they have stated that these allegations remain unconfirmed until the postmortem report and forensic findings are complete. “So far, no one has been named as the accused. But we have constituted 12 teams to nab any suspects,” said a police officer.

Further investigations are on.