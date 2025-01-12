Dalit young man brutally beaten and tied to tree in Rajasthan’s Barmer

The incident has ignited nationwide outrage promoting immediate action from the Barmer police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th January 2025 3:13 pm IST
Dalit young man brutally beaten and tied to tree in Rajasthan's Barmer
A group of locals tied a Dalit man upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed him. (X-screengrab)

A Dalit young man identified as Shrawan Meghwal was subjected to horrific public humiliation and assault in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The incident reportedly unfolded on Friday, January 10 within the Gudamalani police station limits.

The Dalit man was accused of involvement in a bike theft. Subsequently, a group of locals tied him upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed him.

The incident was captured in a video that has surfaced on social media showing Meghwal crying and pleading for mercy.

The incident has ignited nationwide outrage promoting immediate action from the Barmer police.

Also Read
Dalit men tonsured and garlanded with slippers by mob in Odisha

Police statement

Speaking on the case, the station house officer (SHO) Mukta Pareek said a case has been registered against five to six individuals based on Meghwal’s complaint.

According to Barmer superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena, Meghwal was previously arrested for allegedly stealing a bike but was later released on bail. The assault took place after these allegations resurfaced.

“Investigation into the case is currently going on,” the officer said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th January 2025 3:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button