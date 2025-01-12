Dalit young man brutally beaten and tied to tree in Rajasthan’s Barmer

A Dalit young man identified as Shrawan Meghwal was subjected to horrific public humiliation and assault in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The incident reportedly unfolded on Friday, January 10 within the Gudamalani police station limits.

The Dalit man was accused of involvement in a bike theft. Subsequently, a group of locals tied him upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed him.

The incident was captured in a video that has surfaced on social media showing Meghwal crying and pleading for mercy.

The incident has ignited nationwide outrage promoting immediate action from the Barmer police.

In Rajasthan's Barmer, a shocking incident unfolded where a Dalit youth, Shrawan Meghwal, was subjected to brutal assault. 😢 The young man was tied upside down to a tree and mercilessly beaten by a group of locals, an act captured on video… pic.twitter.com/SgFQ3Q5YEi — Clarity Toast (@ClarityToast) January 12, 2025

Police statement

Speaking on the case, the station house officer (SHO) Mukta Pareek said a case has been registered against five to six individuals based on Meghwal’s complaint.

According to Barmer superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena, Meghwal was previously arrested for allegedly stealing a bike but was later released on bail. The assault took place after these allegations resurfaced.

“Investigation into the case is currently going on,” the officer said.