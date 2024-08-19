Dalits denied participation in Kolkata protest over doctor’s rape-murder

As the nationwide strike for the safety of medical staff continues, an incident of Dalit atrocities occurred in Mumbai’s upscale Powai area. In this incident, women from the Dalit and Adivasi communities were barred from participating in the protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The incident took place on Wednesday, August 14. The call for protest was given by women residents of Hiranandani Gardens under the banner of “Concerned Citizens.” They were soon joined by women from a recently demolished slum area in Jai Bhim Nagar. At this point, the women in the gated community showed hostility towards the slum dwellers.

“Your issues are different from those raised here,” said one of the protesters. Another added, “This is an exclusive protest only for residents of the Hiranandani complex,” said another resident, reported The Wire.

When questioned as to how sexual assault on slum dwellers who are more vulnerable due to living in open area, is ‘different’ from a privileged woman living in the suburbs, the woman from the high rise-resident became irritated and asked them to leave.

“We joined the protest because it was organised in a public space. But they made us feel that only one kind of woman and her safety matter. Our safety and concerns are not seen as gender issues by them,” Reshma, who had gathered at the protest site, told The Wire.

The Jai Bhim slum was demolished on June 6, affecting nearly 650 families who had been living in the area for almost two decades. While many returned to their native place, some chose to stay back and reside on the footpaths and bastis that have now become their homes.

Meenatai, a slum dweller said that the divide between caste and class was evident. “These women from the high-rises can only empathise with those like themselves. To them, a woman is a victim only if she comes from their own caste and class. The rest of us don’t exist for them,” she said.