Darakshan Andrabi becomes first BJP leader to head J-K Wakf Board

Jammu: BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi is going to head Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board as she has been elected chairperson of the board.

Reacting to the development, the rivals of the saffron alleged that the election of BJP leader as chairperson of the board is another attempt to introduce RSS ideology in religious institutions.

After getting elected, Andrabi highlighted the importance of creating assets like schools, universities, and hospitals.

Last month, the central government has appointed other members of the board. They include Islamic scholar Syed Mohammad Hussain, Writer and columnist Ghulam Nabi Haleem, prominent journalist Sohail Kazmi and the regional director of Survey and Land Records, Udhampur Nawab Din.

Until 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was repealed, the chief minister used to head the Wakf Board.

After Jammu and Kashmir became Union Territories, J&K Waqf Act, 2001, and the Specified Waqf Act, 2004, were also repealed. At present, the UTs come under the Central Waqf Act, 1995.

The J&K Wakf Board is responsible to look after over 3000 properties that are located across the UT.