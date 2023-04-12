Dargah Hzt Jaanpak Shaheed case: HC warns to send Waqf Board CEO to jail

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Waqf Board in the Dargah Hazarath Jaanpak Shaheed, Janpahad in Suryapet district case and warned to send him to jail. However, CEO Waqf Board Syed Khwaja Moinuddin who was present in the court pledges to correct the mistakes citing Ramzan affairs.

Justice M Sudhir Kumar, during the hearing of contempt of court petition 293/2023, expressed displeasure over the waqf board’s stand and said that there is nothing right in the waqf board.

Waqf Board Standing Counsel Abu Akram and Ashutosh Joshi requested the court to give them some time citing the administrative affairs of the Board during the month of Ramzan, on which Justice Sudhir Kumar posted the next hearing on April 27 and continued the case against the CEO on the case of non-implementation of the orders issued by the High Court besides the Tribunal RDO.

The petitioner’s counsel Abdul Muqeet Qureshi apprised the court of the attitude of the Waqf Board in the matter of Dargah HazarathJaanpak Shaheed. Regarding the orders of the tribunal, waqf board officials said that in 2018, the tribunal had issued orders to accept the property of the petitioner and hand over the affairs of the dargah to him and this year the high court had directed the petitioner to allow him to perform Urs, but the petitioner complained in the court about the non-implementation of these orders. The board has provided an opportunity to jointly organize the Urs ceremonies.

Last week members of the Wakf Board stresses that to improve the performance of the board, the salaries of employees should be increased and the services of temporary employees should be regularized. They said that for significant improvement in the affairs and functioning of the Wakf Board, it is necessary to improve the performance of the employees and make them accountable besides inculcating a sense of responsibility in them.