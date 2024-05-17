Darul Uloom Deoband prohibits entry of women on campus

Saharanpur: Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom in Deoband, has prohibited the entry of women on its campus.

Officials said on Friday that the decision was taken because females used to come and make reels, due to which the studies of the students were getting affected.

After watching the videos on social media, complaints were received from all over the country.

Mohtamim (administrator) Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani confirmed the ban and the reasons for the same.

“Darul Uloom is a seminary and such acts are not acceptable in any school, ” he said.

“Not only this, a new session of education has started in Darul Uloom. Due to overcrowding, students’ studies were also getting affected. We received several complaints in this regard,” Nomani said.

