David Johnson was full of life, never gave up on the field: Sachin Tendulkar

Bengaluru: Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes for former India fast bowler and teammate David Johnson who passed away tragically here on Thursday, describing him as someone who was ‘full of life’ and ‘never gave up on the field’.

The 52-year-old Johnson, who played two Tests for India in 1996, died after falling from his fourth-floor balcony in his apartment here. An investigation is in progress to determine if it was a case of suicide, the local police has said.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family,” Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2024

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also condoled the death of its former cricketer who played 39 First-Class and 33 List A matches, taking 125 and 41 wickets respectively.

Also Read Former Indian cricketer David Johnson found dead in Bengaluru

“The big-hearted Johnson will be surely missed and his passing away is a great loss for Karnataka and Indian cricket,” the KSCA said in a statement.

“The president, members of the managing committee, executive committee and all the staff of KSCA offers condolences to his family, near and dear ones,” it added.

Former India bowlers and Johnson’s state teammates Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble also paid their tributes on social media.

“Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” Prasad wrote.

Kumble expressed, “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!”

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones.”

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also among the ones to pay his respects.

“Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” he wrote.

“Pained to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. May God give strength to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” said former India batter and coach VVS Laxman.

India and Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal wrote, “Anguished by the passing away of David Johnson, who contributed greatly to Karnataka cricket. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Virender Sehwag said, “Very sad to hear about David Johnson’s passing. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

“Deeply saddened by the news of David Johnson’s passing. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time #OmShanti,” wrote ex India spinner Pragyan Ojha.

Former India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary said Johnson was gone too soon. “Former #TeamIndia fast bowler David Johnson is no more. Gone to soon at the age of 52. May the Almighty give his family the strength to deal with this loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.