Former Indian cricketer David Johnson found dead in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 3:32 pm IST
Former Indian cricketer David Johnson.

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer David Johnson was found dead outside his apartment on Thursday, police said.

“It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his Apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur giving rise to the suspicion of suicide,” a police official said, adding, further investigations are on.

The cricketer was not keeping well for quite some time, police sources said.

Johnson, a former fast bowler, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter, they said.

The cricketer had played two tests for India in 1996.

