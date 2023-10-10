David Warner dances to ‘Srivalli’ in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer David Warner continues to embrace his love for Tollywood, and a recent video proves the fact. During a PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 3, Warner showcased his love for Telugu cinema by stealing the spotlight with his dance moves.

Known for being a devoted fan of Telugu movies and superstar Allu Arjun, Warner couldn’t resist showing off his dance skills to the tunes of the popular song ‘Srivalli’ from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ The fans were ecstatic to see Warner groove to the hook step of this catchy track.

Warner’s fondness for Telugu cinema began during the Covid-19 lockdown when he delighted fans by dancing to Allu Arjun’s hit song ‘Butta Bomma’ with his family. Since then, he has gained significant fame in the Telugu states and regularly shares videos on social media, morphing his face into stars, particularly from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Prabhas.

From reenacting Prabhas’ iconic role in ‘Baahubali’ to Chiranjeevi’s character in ‘Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy,’ David Warner’s viral videos have become a craze among the Telugu audience, adding a unique touch to his cricketing persona.