David Warner shares his love for Hyderabad with a special post

Hyderabad: David Warner may no longer wear the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey, but the city still finds a place on his Instagram. From dancing to Telugu chartbusters to recreating Tollywood dialogues, the Australian cricketer has often given local fans something to cheer about beyond cricket. This time, he shared a post featuring his daughter Indi with Charminar in the background.

“Travelled many places with my family but this one is always special. Indi when she was 4yrs of age. Can you name it??” he captioned the post.

The image shows Warner laughing as he holds his daughter, with both wearing orange and black, colours associated with his former IPL team. The post carries an “AI content” label, so the visual should not be treated as a verified photograph of a visit.

Warner’s affection for Hyderabad goes back years. He captained SRH to their first IPL title in 2016 and has also described Hyderabad as his second home in a social media message written partly in Telugu.

His connection with Telugu audiences grew beyond the stadium during the lockdown. Warner and his wife Candice recreated the steps of “Butta Bomma” from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, earning appreciation from the actor himself. He also tried lip-syncing a Mahesh Babu dialogue from Pokiri, asking followers to guess the film.

His enthusiasm for Allu Arjun’s films continued with Pushpa. Even at the Robinhood event in 2025, Warner entertained the audience by recreating the star’s signature mannerisms. Telugu cinema has remained a recurring part of his public appearances and social media posts, long after his SRH stint ended.

Against that history, his latest caption about Hyderabad being “always special” feels familiar. The jersey has changed, but Warner still has plenty to say about the city.