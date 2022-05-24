Davos: AP pioneers in decarbonized economy, say panelists at WEF

Davos: Andhra Pradesh’s initiatives toward decarbonized economy were appreciated by the speakers at a panel discussion at day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. They also said that it could be a role model to the world.

In his introductory remarks at the discussion, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state has recently commenced work on the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project at Kurnool. The facility has a capacity of generating energy worth 5230 megawatts (MW) in a single location which includes pump storage, solar and wind energy.

He said that AP has the potential of generating 33,000 MW, and invited various companies present at WEF to be a part of the decarbonized economy.

“Getting into decarbonized mechanism is the need of the hour and I extend my invitation to join us in the endeavor.” AP CM Jagan said.

In compliance with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) the state showcased the 5230 MW Kurnool plant which has 1650 pump storage capacity with the support of a battery, 350 MW of solar project, and 960 MW of wind power in one location.

“The size and scale of the project speaks volumes about the direction in which we are going. The conventional industry can convert the state’s facilities to the green industry,” Jagan said.

“Using this power to create hydrogen, ammonia, desalinate water, electrolysis in the days to come and years to come to becomes a reality.” the CM added.

Among the panelists were the CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant, CEO of Arcelormittal Aditya Mittal, MD and CEO of Greenko Anil Kumar Chalamsetty, and Executive Vice President of Dassault Systemes Florence Verzelen. The panelists present were full of appreciation towards the initiatives of the AP government and agreed in unison on the need for green hydrogen and decarbonized economy.