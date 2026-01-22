Davos: Tata Group shows interest in Musi revival, sports infra in Telangana

Hyderabad: Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed readiness to develop sports stadiums in Telangana and participate in the Musi River rejuvenation project during a meeting with chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the World Economic Forum here on Wednesday.

Revanth outlines his govt’s vision

CM Revanth Reddy outlined Telangana’s Rising Vision-2047, government policies, and the state’s industry-friendly environment. Chandrasekaran praised the planned approach aligned with the state’s future needs. He commended Telangana’s focus on showcasing policies and future vision to the world, beyond mere investment pursuits, a press release said.

A distinguished engagement unfolded at the TCS Pavilion during Day 2 of @wef 2026, as the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula – led ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation hosted a breakfast meeting with @TataCompanies Chairman Shri Natarajan Chandrasekharan.



❇️The discussions… pic.twitter.com/1BZg28gXG0 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 21, 2026

On sports infra

The chief minister shared plans to upgrade Hyderabad’s key sports stadiums to world-class standards. Chandrasekaran affirmed Tata Group’s willingness to partner with the state government for this development.

He emphasised that while India has talent, sports success requires proper infrastructure. The duo also discussed youth skill development.

Revanth Reddy highlighted ongoing collaboration with Tata Technologies to modernise 65 government ITIs into advanced tech centres and transform polytechnic colleges into skill hubs.

He mentioned the Young India Skills University established under Anand Mahindra’s leadership, along with plans for a Young India Sports University. These aim to build sports infrastructure for India to win medals at the 2036 Olympics.

On Musi revival

On the Musi Riverfront project in Hyderabad, the chief minister detailed revival efforts. Chandrasekaran, citing Tata Group’s experience in water resource restoration in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, expressed interest in partnering. Revanth Reddy explained plans to boost economic activities around the river.

The meeting covered hotel and resort developments. Tata Group showed interest in setting up facilities near temples like Medaram, Vemulawada, and Bhadrachalam, and responded positively to an international-level resort along the Srisailam road.

Chandrasekaran voiced interest in new units in AI data centres, semiconductors, and EV manufacturing in Telangana. Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with senior officials, attended.