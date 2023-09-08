Day 1 BO collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan breaks records

'Jawan' is also reported to have netted Rs 5 crore each from the Tamil and Telugu markets, making its pickings on the first day total up to Rs 75 crore

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
Jawan advance ticket booking to begin from THIS date in Hyderabad
Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati has beaten the record of this year’s previous mega SRK-starrer, ‘Pathaan’, to notch up the highest-ever domestic opening day collection for a Hindi film.

Based on preliminary reports, which are bound to be revised as the day progresses, the trade website Sacnilk reports that the net earnings of ‘Jawan’ (that is, total ticket minus 18 per cent GST) added up to Rs 65 crore, a substantial Rs 10 crore more than ‘Pathaan’.

The year’s other big blockbuster, ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, netted Rs 40.1 crore on its opening day.

MS Education Academy

‘Jawan’ is also reported to have netted Rs 5 crore each from the Tamil and Telugu markets, making its pickings on the first day total up to Rs 75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, ‘Jawan’ drew an average 58.67 per cent occupancy across cinemas, with the evening and night shows showing a rapid pickup. The highest average occupancy, 81 per cent, was reported from Chennai, the home base of director Atlee as well as superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Hyderabad and Kolkata were not far behind; Delhi-NCR also reported a 60 per cent-plus average occupancy.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button