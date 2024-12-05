Day after attack, Sukhbir Badal performs ‘sewa’ at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab

Chandigarh: A day after he survived a bid on his life, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday performed the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab’s Rupnagar district amid tight security.

The former deputy chief minister, a Z+ protectee, arrived at the Anandpur Sahib shrine surrounded by security personnel. Dressed in blue ‘sewadar’ uniform, Badal sat at the entrance of the gurdwara with a spear in one hand for an hour from 9 am.

The wheelchair-bound SAD leader later listened to ‘kirtan’ and also washed dishes in the community kitchen.

Sukhbir Singh Badal continues the sewa "Tankha" as ordered by the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Visuals of badal washing the utensils at the Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/W04Q0UuIlu — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 5, 2024

Badal (62) is undergoing religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs, for “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Besides the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Akal Takht has asked Badal to perform the service of ‘sewadar’ at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, and Darbar Sahib in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each.

On the second day of his penance at the Golden Temple on Wednesday, Badal had a narrow escape as former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura fired at him from a close range but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him.

On Thursday, police made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Badal’s visit to Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said foolproof security arrangements have been made.

Plainclothes policemen have also been deployed, officials said. Task force members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have also been deployed.

Metal detectors were erected outside the gurdwara as part of the security measures.

SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema, Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Hira Singh Gabira, among others, who are also doing penance were also present at the gurdwara.

Badal’s wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, son Anantbir Singh Badal and daughters Harkirat Kaur Badal and Gurleen Kaur Badal also offered prayers at the gurdwara. They also cleaned dishes in the community kitchen.