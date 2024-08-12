Day after facing Maratha protesters’ ire, Pawar meets community leaders

Pune: Members of a Maratha organisation on Monday met with NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar at his residence in Pune and asked him to clear his stand on the quota issue, a day after protesters stopped the SUV of the veteran politician in Solapur district and shouted slogans during his rally.

Reacting to the meeting between Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha leader Ramesh Kere Patil and Pawar, quota activist Manoj Jarange alleged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of BJP were trying to project a rift in the Maratha community.

He dubbed Kere Patil’s meeting with Pawar a “trap” to divide Marathas.

“Fadnavis is dreaming to create a rift in the Maratha community, however, his dream will never become a reality,” Jarange told reporters in Pune.

BJP leaders (Pravin) Darekar and Fadnavis are trying to project Marathas as a divided community on the reservation issue, Jarange alleged.

Maratha agitators Sunday stopped Pawar’s vehicle in Solapur district and later raised slogans and waved black flags at a rally being addressed by the veteran politician in Barshi town.

Protesters, seeking the reservation for Marathas in the OBC category, asked Pawar to clear his stance on the issue.

Pawar on Monday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the quota dispute between the Marathas and Other Backward Class communities.

Talking to reporters after Kere Patil met him at his residence, Pawar said steps should be taken to ensure the social fabric of the state remains good and there is no bitterness between communities.

Meanwhile, Jarange reiterated fielding 288 candidates from the Maratha community in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections if the government failed to provide the reservation to the Maratha community. “I will take a final decision on August 29,” he said.

Jarange has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognising all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their “sage soyre” (blood relatives) as Marathas.

In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill allotting 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs. Jarange, however, insists inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.