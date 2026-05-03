Daylight armed robbery at Karimnagar jewellery store, employees injured

Hyderabad: An armed robbery took place at PMJ Jewellers store in Jyotinagar area of Karimangar district on Sunday, May 3, where five unidentified assailants decamped with a substantial amount of jewellery.

According to an employee of the store, one of the assailants first came into the store posing as a customer and asked to see a chain. Then four more people followed him inside and started beating the employee.

When the security guard came inside, two people produced guns, started firing and made off with the jewellery.

According to local reports, at least four employees were injured in the firing and have been shifted to a hospital. The total amount of jewellery robbed is yet to be ascertained.

Police quickly reached the crime scene and are enquiring into the incident. Gun magazines and bullet cases were retrieved from the spot.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was in the area just minutes before the robbery also visited the store.

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“I was in the same area just minutes before the incident and rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The incident occurred few meters away from my office. Spoke to the injured staff and police officials to understand the sequence of events. Karimnagar Police have acted promptly. A full-scale manhunt is underway under the supervision of the Police Commissioner. CCTV footage is being thoroughly analysed and all leads are being pursued. I assure people of Karimnagar that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice at the earliest.” the BJP leader stated in a post on X.

One among the injured employees include a sales manager, Bandi Sanjay said, adding that all the four employees are in a stable condition and are being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.