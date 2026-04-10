Khazana Jewellery robbery in Hyderabad: PD Act invoked against accused

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, M Ramesh, has invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against five inter-state dacoity accused involved in the Khazana Jewellery robbery in Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Pandey, Praduman Kumar Singh, Aashish Kumar Singh, Rohit Kumar Rajak, and Shivam Pandey. They were involved in the robbery at the jewellery store on August 12, 2025.

Abhishek Pandey

Praduman Kumar Singh

Shivam Pandey

Rohit Kumar Rajak

Aashish Kumar Singh

Robbery at Khazana Jewellery in Hyderabad

According to police, the gang carried out the robbery in broad daylight by firing at staff members using deadly firearms.

They also threatened other employees at gunpoint and looted gold-coated silver ornaments within the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police said that Abhishek Pandey is the main leader of the gang. All the accused are from Bihar and are involved in several property crimes using firearms. They had been arrested multiple times by Bihar Police in the past.

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To avoid arrest, the group planned to commit crimes in Hyderabad. They came to the city with firearms, conducted a recce, and selected Khazana Jewellery in Chandanagar, Hyderabad as their target.

Stolen items recovered

On the day of the incident, they executed their plan by attacking staff, threatening them, and stealing ornaments.

Later, the Chandanagar Police arrested all the accused. Police also recovered the stolen items and seized three firearms used in the crime. The accused were sent to judicial custody.

To prevent them from continuing such criminal activities and to maintain public order, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner invoked the Preventive Detention Act against the five accused.