Days after protests, Telangana overseas scholarship funds released

Hyderabad: Days after students and parents protest at the Haj House for the release of Telangana Overseas Scholarship funds, the Director Minority Welfare Department has started the process of releasing overseas scholarships to the students who were waiting since the year 2020 and it is being said that the second instalment will also be released soon.

Two days after the students protested in the premises of Haj House, the minority welfare department officials swung into action and started the process of transferring funds to the accounts of the students who received overseas scholarships in the year 2020.

The issue of scholarship delay was raised in the detailed reports published on the budget in The Siasat Daily and the problems faced by the students were apprised of the negative effects of the delay in the release of funds.

Despite repeated complaints regarding corruption by officials and employees serving in the Minority Welfare Department and representations regarding delay in issuance of overseas scholarships for minority students in the Telangana state, the issue was not being resolved. However, it is being resolved with the protests and steps will also be initiated to release funds to students who have not been released funds in 2021 by Minority Welfare Department by the end of this month.