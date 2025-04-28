Days after row, Robert Vadra clarifies remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Days after his “Muslims feel weakened” remarks on the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra, has issued a clarification, saying that his intentions were misinterpreted and he condemns the horrific terrorist attack. He also called upon people to remember Gandhi’s non-violence teachings.

In a Facebook post, Vadra said that what he had shared was not fully understood in its complete context, and therefore, he needed to clarify. However, he took a few days to react as he had “chosen to wait for a few days in silence”, which should not be “mistaken for passivity, indifference, or a lack of patriotism”.

He said in the post that he condemns the Pahalgam attack and stands with India always.

“Silence is the space where responsibility matures, emotions settle, and words can be chosen with care rather than impulse. Let me be clear about where I stand and have always stood: I am 100% in unequivocal condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack that has claimed innocent lives and shattered families. I stand with India always.”

Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said there was no justification — political, religious, or ideological — that can ever excuse the use of violence against the defenceless.

“I believe that terror, in any form, is an assault not just on individuals, but on the very soul of humanity. It tears apart the basic right of every human being to live without fear. There is no cause righteous enough, no grievance deep enough, to validate the shedding of innocent blood,” Vadra said in the post.

He said he mourns every life lost, every future stolen, every heart turned to unimaginable grief.

Vadra said he was grieving, but called upon the people to remember Gandhiji’s non-violence mantra. “And I call on each of us to remember what Gandhi ji taught us: non-violence is not passive. It is the most courageous choice we can make.”

He also said that he is deeply committed to “building a world where no child, no family, no community must live under the shadow of terror”.

Earlier, Vadra, speaking a day after the April 22 attack, suggested that the violence was rooted in the growing divide between Hindus and Muslims in India, which, he argued, was being exacerbated by the BJP-led government’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

His statement implied that the terrorists were motivated by this division, linking the attack to the political and social climate in India.

“In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled…If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this? Because there’s a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims…” Vadra stated, sparking immediate controversy.