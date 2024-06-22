DCA officials book 20 cases across Telangana between June 1-20

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration during the period between June 1 and 20, booked 20 cases for various violations.

Acting on information, the DCA teams raided different places for violations such as misleading advertisements (13), price violations (3), medicines falsely manufactured and sold as nutraceuticals (3) and unlicensed medical shops (1).

The raids were conducted across Telangana.

In Mahbubnagar, a medical hall was sealed after it was found the owner did not have any license and was running illegally. The DCA team seized 65 varieties of allopathic drugs including antibiotics and steroids.

The DCA asked the public to report complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drug Control Administration helpline 18005996969 which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.